UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Role Of Science & Technology Education For Industrial Development" Exhibition Concludes

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Exhibition titled "Role of Science & Technology education for Industrial Development" organized by Ministry of Science and Technology (S&T) concluded at PCSIR Laboratories Complex, here on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Science & Technology Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai was the Chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, the Parliamentary Secretary appreciated the PCSIR for organizing the exhibition and said that such events were fruitful for boosting trade and industrial development.

He said that scholars, researchers and students were real asset and they should be provided all possible support enabling them to bring forth all their talent.

He visited various departments of the PCSIR Laboratories Complex and stalls set up at the expo. PCSIR Director General Dr. Quratulain Syed also accompanied him.

More than 40 companies and allied organizations of the Ministry of Science and Technology set up stalls at the expo.

Related Topics

Technology Education Allai All

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

7 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.