"Role Of Science & Technology Education For Industrial Development" Exhibition Concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Exhibition titled "Role of Science & Technology education for Industrial Development" organized by Ministry of Science and Technology (S&T) concluded at PCSIR Laboratories Complex, here on Tuesday.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Science & Technology Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai was the Chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, the Parliamentary Secretary appreciated the PCSIR for organizing the exhibition and said that such events were fruitful for boosting trade and industrial development.

He said that scholars, researchers and students were real asset and they should be provided all possible support enabling them to bring forth all their talent.

He visited various departments of the PCSIR Laboratories Complex and stalls set up at the expo. PCSIR Director General Dr. Quratulain Syed also accompanied him.

More than 40 companies and allied organizations of the Ministry of Science and Technology set up stalls at the expo.