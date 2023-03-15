UrduPoint.com

Role Of Senate Praiseworthy In Strengthening Democracy: Governor Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Wednesday said the role of Senate has remained crucial in maintaining balance in Parliament which always promoted national cohesion among the federating units.

Speaking here in the special commemorative session of the Senate summoned to celebrate the golden jubilee, he said that Senate of Pakistan has an important role in strengthening democracy which gives equal representation to all the federating units in order to promote national cohesion and harmony.

He also appreciated those who played major role in framing the constitution of Pakistan and said that 18th amendment also restored the true spirit of the unanimously approved 1973 constitution.

Governor Balochistan said that Senate has always remained active in considering national issues and there is further need to increase its power as well as authority in various affairs.

He said we are proud of Senate Chairman belonging to Balochistan and thanked for inviting him.

