Role of SMIU’s young leaders lauded

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai on Friday said SMIU has always encouraged and supported healthy, positive and creative activities at the campus and aimed to produce dynamic young leaders. Even today, at SMIU students are playing their leadership roles in various activities through student societies.

He said this during the Award distribution ceremony held at the Senate Hall of SMIU for organisers of the “TEDx SMIU,” which was held recently at the varsity.

The vice chancellor said in the present-day world our students and faculty must be linked to such organizations that promote education and explore the creative abilities of youth. The TEDx SMIU was one such platform that provided an opportunity for our young leaders and faculty to project the core values and principles of life on the international level.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said SMIUs’ faculty and students had successfully organised a wonderful event of TEDx SMIU recently, and it should be a regular feature of the university in future as well. “TEDx SMIU type events have a larger impact on young populations and the society,” the vice chancellor said and added the involvement of faculty and students in organising such events always generates positive results.

Dr. Sahrai lauded the role of Assistant Professor Wafa Mansoor Buriro, Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Director ORIC and SMIU’s active student Murtaza Lashari and his team for their contribution in organising the TEDx SMIU.

Wafa Mansoor Buriro, who was one of the organisers of the event, in his speech shared the background of the event to the audience and said the TEDx has benefited SMIU in many ways. “Our university was projected very positively within the country and also on the international level, as a large number of prominent personalities of different walks of life had participated in it. He also said we are channelling the energy of our students to organise constructive activities. He gave full credit of the success of the TEDx SMIU to Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani and appreciated the efforts of SMIU’s students

Murtaza Lashari and Abdul Bari Buriro also, who made the program memorable.

Later on, Prof. Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan presented a shield to Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, while the vice chancellor gave away shields to the organisers of the event Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Wafa Mansoor Buriro, Zeeshan Bajwa and students; Murtaza Lashari, Asad Solangi, Osama Ali, Wajid Hussain, Shayan Ali, Shehryar Wazeer, Sana Irfan and others.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Academics, Prof. Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Information Technology, Wafa Mansoor Buriro and Anwer Abro also distributed shields and certificates among the students who actively participated in the TEDx SMIU event.