Role of sports highlighted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) District Support Officer Saima Manzoor has said that the purpose of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is to highlight the role of sports in promoting peace and development around the world.

Talking to APP here on Sunday in connection with the International Day of Sport, she said that the day also plays a vital role in promoting a healthy lifestyle and establishing global harmony. Every year on April 6, the significance of sports is celebrated globally to emphasize their role in fostering goodwill among cultures, healthy competition, and cooperation, she said.

She added that various initiatives are being taken by the government in Punjab to develop and promote sports so that the younger generation can be encouraged to participate in positive and healthy activities.

Keeping in view the importance of sports, the Punjab government is organizing various sporting events to provide youths with opportunities to showcase and refine their talent, Saima Manzoor added.