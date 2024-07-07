Role Of Swabi Press Club Termed Vital For Highlighting People Problems
Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Baba-e-Gadoon and senior lawyer Ashraf Khan Gadoon on Sunday congratulated the people of Swabi and the journalist community on the registration of Swabi Press Club, saying that it was a long-standing demand that was fulfilled by the efforts of senior journalists.
In a press statement issued here, he said that now the problem of the people of Swabi would be effectively highlighted through establishment of the Press Club. There will be full representation of the people of Swabi and they will get a lot of help in solving their problems, he said.
Ashraf Khan said that this was a valuable gift from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to the people of Swabi. It will not only help them to convey their problems to the government and higher authorities, but will also help the journalists to work through effective platforms like Press Club will also be provided for welfare, he expressed.
He further said that his prayers and best wishes were with the journalist community, now was the best opportunity to highlight the burning issues of Swabi at the national level to get its due as a fertile and best producing region.
