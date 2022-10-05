Role of teachers crucial in creating educated society: CM Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that education was very significant for development and prosperity of nation and in this context, the role of teachers was key in creating an educated society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that education was very significant for development and prosperity of nation and in this context, the role of teachers was key in creating an educated society.

He expressed these views while issuing his message on the occasion of International Teachers Day.

He said that the government was serious about solving the problems of teachers saying that the long standing issue of up-gradation of teachers was recently resolved by provincial government in order to remove backwardness of the areas through provision of quality education to the students.

"In this regard, the Cabinet has made 1,493 teachers permanent under the Global Partnership for Education Balochistan Education Project", Chief Minister said adding that new educational institutions were being established in remote areas of the province.

He said that we were well aware of the problems of teachers and education and efforts were being taken to resolve these issues for betterment of education in the area.

He said that the government would provide resources for the improvement of the education sector and human resources, saying that recruitment of new intern teachers were also going on.

"Transport facility is being provided to teachers and especially women teachers for commuting in educational institutions", he said. Chief MinisterHe also urged the teachers that they would play their important role in the development of society despite teachers should focus their full attention on providing quality education to the student because the future of our children was in the hands of the teachers.