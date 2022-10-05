UrduPoint.com

Role Of Teachers Crucial In Creating Educated Society: CM Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Role of teachers crucial in creating educated society: CM Balochistan

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that education was very significant for development and prosperity of nation and in this context, the role of teachers was key in creating an educated society

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that education was very significant for development and prosperity of nation and in this context, the role of teachers was key in creating an educated society.

He expressed these views while issuing his message on the occasion of International Teachers Day.

He said that the government was serious about solving the problems of teachers saying that the long standing issue of up-gradation of teachers was recently resolved by provincial government in order to remove backwardness of the areas through provision of quality education to the students.

"In this regard, the Cabinet has made 1,493 teachers permanent under the Global Partnership for Education Balochistan Education Project", Chief Minister said adding that new educational institutions were being established in remote areas of the province.

He said that we were well aware of the problems of teachers and education and efforts were being taken to resolve these issues for betterment of education in the area.

He said that the government would provide resources for the improvement of the education sector and human resources, saying that recruitment of new intern teachers were also going on.

"Transport facility is being provided to teachers and especially women teachers for commuting in educational institutions", he said. Chief MinisterHe also urged the teachers that they would play their important role in the development of society despite teachers should focus their full attention on providing quality education to the student because the future of our children was in the hands of the teachers.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Student Women Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Uganda Ebola outbreak death toll up to 29: WHO

Uganda Ebola outbreak death toll up to 29: WHO

5 seconds ago
 Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election ..

Tight race seen as Denmark calls November election

6 seconds ago
 DC urges collective efforts to make the anti-Polio ..

DC urges collective efforts to make the anti-Polio drive successful

8 seconds ago
 Administrator Karachi for improving markets to inc ..

Administrator Karachi for improving markets to increase recovery

9 seconds ago
 EU Lawmakers Call for Additional Support to Vulner ..

EU Lawmakers Call for Additional Support to Vulnerable Groups Amid Energy Crisis

11 seconds ago
 Arts Council organizes "Natiyah Mushaira"

Arts Council organizes "Natiyah Mushaira"

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.