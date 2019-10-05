Role of teachers in reshaping lives of young generation highlighted: Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that role of a teacher in reshaping and transforming lives of young generations and making them a useful par to the society is of supreme importance and cannot be undermined

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that role of a teacher in reshaping and transforming lives of young generations and making them a useful par to the society is of supreme importance and cannot be undermined.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with World Teachers' Day at Govt Degree College for Boys phase 6, Hayatabad here on Saturday.

He said that Teachers Day "reminds us of importance of people that are transforming lives of young generations aiming their better future. He said that provincial government has taken different steps for betterment of teacher community adding government is recruiting 65,000 additional teachers following policy of merit and transparency.

He said that teachers have been trained on modern lines with an objective to improve quality of education. He also urged teachers to impart quality education to youth employing modern techniques and tools.

World Teachers' Day also known as International Teachers Day is being celebrated globally on October 5 every year since 1994. The purpose of the day is to commemorate teacher organizations worldwide and to mobilize support for teachers.