UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Role Of Teachers In Reshaping Lives Of Young Generation Highlighted: Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 07:58 PM

Role of teachers in reshaping lives of young generation highlighted: Taimur Saleem Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that role of a teacher in reshaping and transforming lives of young generations and making them a useful par to the society is of supreme importance and cannot be undermined

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra has said that role of a teacher in reshaping and transforming lives of young generations and making them a useful par to the society is of supreme importance and cannot be undermined.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with World Teachers' Day at Govt Degree College for Boys phase 6, Hayatabad here on Saturday.

He said that Teachers Day "reminds us of importance of people that are transforming lives of young generations aiming their better future. He said that provincial government has taken different steps for betterment of teacher community adding government is recruiting 65,000 additional teachers following policy of merit and transparency.

He said that teachers have been trained on modern lines with an objective to improve quality of education. He also urged teachers to impart quality education to youth employing modern techniques and tools.

World Teachers' Day also known as International Teachers Day is being celebrated globally on October 5 every year since 1994. The purpose of the day is to commemorate teacher organizations worldwide and to mobilize support for teachers.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Young October Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Certified wheat varieties must be sown in rain-fed ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister highlighted Kashmir issue effective ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesian envoy for enhancing bilateral ties in t ..

2 minutes ago

Greece Expects US to Address Turkish Drilling Off ..

2 minutes ago

Pak wins 4-match hockey series 3-0 against Oman

16 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Islamia University appreciates HEC ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.