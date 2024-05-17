Open Menu

Role Of Teachers, Parents Stressed For Eradication Of Drug Use Among Youth

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Role of teachers, parents stressed for eradication of drug use among youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi, at an awareness seminar on the harmful effects of drugs here at Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) on Friday, emphasized the imperative role of teachers and parents in eradicating the use of drugs among youth.

The seminar was organized with the support of the district police, district administration, and district youth. DPO Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi was the chief guest and delivered an awareness lecture to the students about the hazardous effects of drugs, especially ice.

He said regular awareness campaigns regarding the prevention of drugs, especially ice, are imperative nowadays to protect students from the use of drugs.

He said it was the joint responsibility of every individual to help make society drug-free and protect the youth, a valuable asset of the country and the nation, from the menace.

He emphasized the imperative role of parents and teachers in sensitizing the young generation about the effects of drugs and paying attention to their education and training.

He said the purpose of the special drug awareness campaign by the Mardan Police was to inform the students of schools, colleges, and universities about the types of drugs and their harms. 

The organizers and participants of the seminar paid tribute to the anti-narcotics awareness campaign by the police and vowed to fully cooperate with the police against drugs.

Assistant Commissioner Junaid Khalid, Director University Jahangir Khan, Professor Tariq Mehmood, Dr Shah Hussain, Youth President Muhammad Usman, and students attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Police Education Drugs Young Mardan Afridi From

Recent Stories

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

7 minutes ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

16 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

31 minutes ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

3 hours ago
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

15 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

15 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan