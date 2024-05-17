Role Of Teachers, Parents Stressed For Eradication Of Drug Use Among Youth
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi, at an awareness seminar on the harmful effects of drugs here at Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) on Friday, emphasized the imperative role of teachers and parents in eradicating the use of drugs among youth.
The seminar was organized with the support of the district police, district administration, and district youth. DPO Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi was the chief guest and delivered an awareness lecture to the students about the hazardous effects of drugs, especially ice.
He said regular awareness campaigns regarding the prevention of drugs, especially ice, are imperative nowadays to protect students from the use of drugs.
He said it was the joint responsibility of every individual to help make society drug-free and protect the youth, a valuable asset of the country and the nation, from the menace.
He emphasized the imperative role of parents and teachers in sensitizing the young generation about the effects of drugs and paying attention to their education and training.
He said the purpose of the special drug awareness campaign by the Mardan Police was to inform the students of schools, colleges, and universities about the types of drugs and their harms.
The organizers and participants of the seminar paid tribute to the anti-narcotics awareness campaign by the police and vowed to fully cooperate with the police against drugs.
Assistant Commissioner Junaid Khalid, Director University Jahangir Khan, Professor Tariq Mehmood, Dr Shah Hussain, Youth President Muhammad Usman, and students attended the seminar.
