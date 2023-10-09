Open Menu

Role Of Teachers Vital In Educational, Social, Economic Development: Tareen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 11:16 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Muhammad Iqbal Tareen, Director of Sub-Campus Mustang Balochistan University, has said that International Teachers' Day has been celebrated with enthusiasm all over the world, including Pakistan.

After home, school is the place where children get an education and teachers play an important role in shaping the future of children as well as making them a better human being.

He expressed these views while addressing the students in the sub-campus Mustang auditorium.

He said that International Teachers' Day was celebrated every year on October 5 in Pakistan like in different countries of the world so that they could play an active role in the mental cultivation of the new generation.

He said that the teachers should also prepare the children for the development of the country and play a role in the mental cultivation of the new generation according to the requirements of the modern era.

Director Muhammad Iqbal Tareen said that the role of teachers was important in the educational development, social and economic improvement and literacy rate of Pakistan.

He said that in this regard, the private sector of education was also playing an important role in the betterment of education.

He also appreciated the services of all the teachers on the campus and expressed his best wishes to them.

It should be noted that on October 5, 1994, World Teachers' Day was celebrated for the first time under the auspices of UNESCO, a subsidiary of the United Nations.

After which it is celebrated every year regularly all over the world including in Pakistan.

