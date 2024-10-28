Role of technology important in addressing urgent challenges: Shaza Fatima

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 07:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Monday said that the technology had important role in addressing urgent challenges like climate change.

"Innovative digital solutions are essential not only for environmental sustainability but also for improving overall economic resilience and driving growth across various sectors," she said while addressing the "First National Youth Climate Summit".

Shaza Fatima said, "Climate change is a big challenge and every one will have to play role for environmental protection."

"Climate action is most powerful when it includes everyone. We can not tackle climate change effectively without the unique prospective and energies of young people", she said.

The minister emphasized the need of launching proper campaign on social media regarding climate change.

She said there was dire need of eliminating elements causing pollution.

"A prime example of Pakistan commitment to supporting innovation is the recent call for startups from Ignite, an attached department under the Ministry of IT and Telecom, to present their innovative solutions in climate tech, green tech, and agri-tech at COP29," she said.

Shaza Fatima said, "This initiative is a valuable opportunity for our startups to engage with world leaders, policymakers, and investors, and position Pakistan in global discussions on climate action.

"

"Similarly, the National Incubation Centers (NICs), which are a flagship program of Ignite and the Ministry of IT and Telecom, play an important role in nurturing a range of startups across multiple verticals. These verticals extend beyond climate-related fields to encompass health tech, fintech, and sustainable practices amongst others. Ultimately, this contributes to the development of a climate-resilient digital economy that aligns with global standards, as highlighted at COP28," she said.

Minister of State for IT said, "Ministry of IT and Telecom stands ready to support any efforts that harness technology for meaningful environmental impact."

"Think of technology as a bridge that connects knowledge with action. I urge each of you here to bring your talents, networks, and resources into this mission," he added.

"Innovate, advocate, and collaborate across sectors and communities to create sustainable change. Your role is critical in turning ideas into results and making climate action not just inclusive but equally effective", she said.

