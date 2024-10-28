Role Of Technology Important In Addressing Urgent Challenges: Shaza Fatima
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Monday said that the technology had important role in addressing urgent challenges like climate change
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja Monday said that the technology had important role in addressing urgent challenges like climate change.
"Innovative digital solutions are essential not only for environmental sustainability but also for improving overall economic resilience and driving growth across various sectors," she said while addressing the "First National Youth Climate Summit".
Shaza Fatima said, "Climate change is a big challenge and every one will have to play role for environmental protection."
"Climate action is most powerful when it includes everyone. We can not tackle climate change effectively without the unique prospective and energies of young people", she said.
The minister emphasized the need of launching proper campaign on social media regarding climate change.
She said there was dire need of eliminating elements causing pollution.
"A prime example of Pakistan commitment to supporting innovation is the recent call for startups from Ignite, an attached department under the Ministry of IT and Telecom, to present their innovative solutions in climate tech, green tech, and agri-tech at COP29," she said.
Shaza Fatima said, "This initiative is a valuable opportunity for our startups to engage with world leaders, policymakers, and investors, and position Pakistan in global discussions on climate action.
"
"Similarly, the National Incubation Centers (NICs), which are a flagship program of Ignite and the Ministry of IT and Telecom, play an important role in nurturing a range of startups across multiple verticals. These verticals extend beyond climate-related fields to encompass health tech, fintech, and sustainable practices amongst others. Ultimately, this contributes to the development of a climate-resilient digital economy that aligns with global standards, as highlighted at COP28," she said.
Minister of State for IT said, "Ministry of IT and Telecom stands ready to support any efforts that harness technology for meaningful environmental impact."
"Think of technology as a bridge that connects knowledge with action. I urge each of you here to bring your talents, networks, and resources into this mission," he added.
"Innovate, advocate, and collaborate across sectors and communities to create sustainable change. Your role is critical in turning ideas into results and making climate action not just inclusive but equally effective", she said.
Recent Stories
Full court meeting underway at SC
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Fed ..
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog
Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary
Gilani, Matvienko reaffirm commitment to regional security, bilateral cooperatio ..
Chuna Crush Plant sealed for violating mining act and SOP
AJK President urges UK Kashmiris to intensify efforts for Kashmir cause
CM expresses concern over high rate of polio vaccination refusals in Karachi, Hy ..
Mohammad Sheharyar fined for code of conduct breach
Sustained participation of women in workforce need of an hour: Dr. Khalid Maqbo ..
Program launched to protect farmers from exploitation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Full court meeting underway at SC7 minutes ago
-
Regional federal ombudsman office starts registering complaints : Advisor to Federal Ombudsman Regio ..11 seconds ago
-
PML-N govt making progress amid challenges: Murtaza Abbassi13 seconds ago
-
Full court meeting convened to reduce case backlog14 seconds ago
-
Imran Khan mediates between Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Chaudhary16 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Matvienko reaffirm commitment to regional security, bilateral cooperation5 minutes ago
-
Chuna Crush Plant sealed for violating mining act and SOP38 minutes ago
-
CM expresses concern over high rate of polio vaccination refusals in Karachi, Hyderabad38 minutes ago
-
RPO inaugurates new driving school at Qasim Fort51 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker hails democratic process in passing 26th Constitutional Amendment51 minutes ago
-
MDA launches cleanup operation51 minutes ago
-
PU VC for modernizing engineering curriculum51 minutes ago