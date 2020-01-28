UrduPoint.com
Role Of Technology Pivotal In Era Of Social Media, Digital Platforms: Secretary Ministry For Information Technology And Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui

Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:37 PM

Secretary Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui Tuesday said the role of technology was pivotal in this era of social media and digital platforms for inclusion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui Tuesday said the role of technology was pivotal in this era of social media and digital platforms for inclusion.

"We are a soft heart, loving and caring nation and stressing on projecting the soft image of the country," he said while addressing 3rd two days international workshop here.

The Inter Islamic Network on Information Technology (INIT) organized the workshop on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for Development: Mainstreaming the Marginalized in collaboration with Ministry, COMSATS University Islamabad and UNESCO Chair in ICT for Development, University of London.

The workshop builds on the efforts of INIT to identify ways through which stakeholders included academia, government, civil Societies and private sector can contribute towards diffusion of technologies for creating a positive impact on the marginalized communities.

The thematic areas of the workshop included understanding the deprived context for learning technologies; need of awareness of the government efforts on the use of ICTs for development; technology policies for the provision of ICTs for the marginalized; educational technologies for the marginalized; awareness of the widening digital gender divide and the role of ICTs as a catalyst; exploring the lack of technical expertise of the marginalized community; employability through technology; and importance of ICTs as vehicle of inclusion.

The workshop started with an opening address from Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar Rector COMSATS University Islamabad/President INIT.

He stressed the need for data management technologies owing to the requirements of the current age.

Prof. Tim Unwin Chairholder UNESCO Chair in ICT4D in his keynote detailed upon sustainability and technology in terms of its environmental impact.

Dr. Tahir Naeem, Executive Director INIT, delivered the vote of thanks and elucidated the need of such workshops for creating linkages between inter sectoral organization to foster an environment of innovation.

The workshop steered away from conventional delivery models and divulged in an interactive manner to identify steps needed for the development of a sustainable policy for provision of simple, realistic and implementable technologies that could make a life changing difference for the marginalized community.

The workshop provided a participatory learning experience to the participants through presentations, panel discussion sessions and open floor discussions on the identified thematic areas.�The workshop was participated by around sixty participants, hailing from different organizations including Ministry of Planning and Special Initiatives, DFID ,Hashoo Foundation , Special education Institutions, Universities, Software Companies, startups,�science and technology organizations, and development sector from all over the country.

Your Thoughts and Comments

