Role of Tiger force lauded,app launched

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah Saturday launched the corona Relief Tiger Force anriod app during a special ceremony held at University of Sialkot here.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar, Chairman Faisal Manzur, CEO Rehan Younas, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch.

Muhammad Ikhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir, Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroz and senior officials of Sialkot district administration attended the ceremony,said official spokesman.

On the occasion, SAPM Usman Dar hailed the role of Tiger force in giving coronavirus related awareness and safety guidance to people.