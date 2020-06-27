UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Role Of Tiger Force Lauded,app Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Role of Tiger force lauded,app launched

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :-:Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah Saturday launched the corona Relief Tiger Force anriod app during a special ceremony held at University of Sialkot here.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar, Chairman Faisal Manzur, CEO Rehan Younas, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch.

Muhammad Ikhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nasir Mehmood Bashir, Sialkot DPO Mustansar Feroz and senior officials of Sialkot district administration attended the ceremony,said official spokesman.

On the occasion, SAPM Usman Dar hailed the role of Tiger force in giving coronavirus related awareness and safety guidance to people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Punjab Gujranwala Nasir Sialkot Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Protesters Demand Cannabis Legalization in Ukraini ..

7 minutes ago

Jason Day asks for coronavirus test at Travelers C ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways' team monitors KCR revival work

7 minutes ago

15 held on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

7 minutes ago

Liverpool FC, City Police Consider Fans Behavior D ..

7 minutes ago

Dead body of woman found in Rawalpindi

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.