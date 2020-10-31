UrduPoint.com
Role Of Tiger Force Vital During COVID-19: Minister

Sat 31st October 2020

Role of Tiger Force vital during COVID-19: Minister

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that role of Tiger Force was of high importance during present situation, specially in COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that role of Tiger Force was of high importance during present situation, specially in COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a function held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Saturday, minister hoped that Tiger Force would be helpful to implement the vision of Prime Minister Imran aimed at facilitating people.

He appreciated the efforts of PM Imran Khan to frustrate the conspiracies of anti islam elements for fanning Islamophobia.

Shafqat Mahmood said that people had rejected the agenda of Pakistan DemocraticMovement (PDM) aimed at harming the interest of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

