Role of tribesmen lauded in maintaining peace in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) South Maj General Umar Bashir has lauded role of tribal people in maintaining peace in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was restored in wake of colossal sacrifices of the country's armed forces.

He was addressing as a chief guest at the concluding ceremony of 25th Bat-Baba Football Tournament in Jandola, Tank.

He said that country's security forces successfully wiped out mischievous elements from the area and managed to restore peace with help of patriotic people of the merged districts.

He said holding of the tournament was a good omen and would help attract youth towards co-curricular activities for their healthy personality development.

As many as 50 teams took part in the event from across the country while in final match Bannu team defeated Tank team by 0-3.

The IG FC gave away 150 cc motorbike with Rs1,00,000 cash award to the wining team while the runner up team was awarded Rs50,000 cash.