Role of Ulema crucial in maintaining law and order; says IGP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Wednesday said that role of Ulema is very much crucial in maintaining law and order and appealed them to promote inter-faith harmony.

In a meeting with Chairman Ruwet Hilal Committee Pakistan Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad along with delegation of religious scholars from Islamabad, the IGP said that religious scholars played an important role in stamping out the menace of terrorism. He said that religious scholars always talked about stability of Pakistan and assisted for maintaining peace in the society.

The meeting was attended among others by Maulana Abdul Aziz Khatib Jamia Masjid Karachi Company, Mufti Gulzar Hussain Naeemi Member Nation Commission, Maulana Zia-ur-Rehman Khatib Faisal Masjid, Maulana Naveer Alvi Superintendent of Muhammadiyah University Islamabad, Allama Sajjad Hussain Naqvi Imam Bari Sarkar Islamabad, Maulana Bilal Naqshbandi, Maulana Israr Abid, Pir Omar Farooq Shah Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer Mufti Zameer Ahmad Sajid Maulana Abu Bakar Siddique, Allama Arif Hussain Wajid, Qari Amin, Maulana Muhammad Ishaq, Mufti Ehsanul Haq and Syed Zakir Hussain Kazmi.

The overall law and order situation was discussed in the meeting and religious scholars informed IGP about their issues.

The IGP assured to resolve their issues and appealed to further promote inter-faith harmony and tolerance in the society.

Islamabad police chief sought their cooperation to curb the menace of drug abuse and tell people about drugs or narcotics related evils.

The delegation members thanked IGP Islamabad over listening to their issues and assured their full cooperation with police in maintaining peace in the city.

They also expressed satisfaction over policing measure for protection to the lives and property of the citizens and remembered those martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.