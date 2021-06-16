Role of ulema in eliminating religious hatred cannot be ignored: Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that ulema and mashaikh had a great responsibility to improve the destiny of nation and the role of ulema in rooting out religious hatred could not be ignored

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Wednesday said that ulema and mashaikh had a great responsibility to improve the destiny of nation and the role of ulema in rooting out religious hatred could not be ignored.

He said this while addressing a Interfaith conference organized by human rights department with the collaboration of youth development foundation (YDF) at a local hotel.

Representatives of Muttahida Ulema Board, Ulema belonging to different schools of thought, delegation of South Punjab of various sects were present.

The Minister said that Pakistan could become an example of love, sacrifice and justified distribution of wealth, if Ulema promote the message of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said that today's spiritual gathering would spread the message of unity and harmony, adding, "We have to work together to make Pakistan a welfare state as per thoughts of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal".

Representatives of Muttahida Ulma board said that Muttahida Ulema Board was playinga positive role in rooting out extremism, terrorism and sectarian violence. They said thatIslam and the constitution of Pakistan were guardians of the rights of religious minorities.