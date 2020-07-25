Role of Ulema in guiding people vital: Commissioner

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Salam Saturday said that the role of Ulema in the society had always been undeniable and they had always played a positive role in guiding the people

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Salam Saturday said that the role of Ulema in the society had always been undeniable and they had always played a positive role in guiding the people.

Together, they had played a positive and important role in resolving the issue amicably, he said while talking to Ulma (Religious Scholars) from Malakand Division here at his office in Saidu Sharif.

Tributes were paid to the Ulema in the meeting who played a pivotal role in making the government initiatives a success and they were also given certificates of appreciation by the provincial government.

The ceremony was organized on the direction of the provincial government. A video link conference was also held at the provincial level in the presence of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.

Kazim Niaz. On this occasion, all the Ulema from Malakand Division appreciated the goodwill and good initiatives of the government and assured full cooperation.

Hanifullah Bajaur, Maulvi Fazal Azeem Syed Sharif, Mufti Muhammad Yaseen Buner, Mufti Ziaullah Upper Dir, Mufti Muhammad Irshad Malakand, Maulana Javed, Maulana Habibullah Chitral Lower, Maulana Aminullah Dir Lower, Maulvi Rehmat Ali Said Sharif, Qari Mushtaq Shangla Ata-ur-Rehman Siddiqui Syed Sharif, Mufti Naseemullah, Maulana Hidayatullah and Maulvi Zafar Iqbal were also present.

Later, the commissioner thanked all the religious scholars and assured them of all possible cooperation.