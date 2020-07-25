UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Role Of Ulema In Guiding People Vital: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:56 PM

Role of Ulema in guiding people vital: Commissioner

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Salam Saturday said that the role of Ulema in the society had always been undeniable and they had always played a positive role in guiding the people

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Salam Saturday said that the role of Ulema in the society had always been undeniable and they had always played a positive role in guiding the people.

Together, they had played a positive and important role in resolving the issue amicably, he said while talking to Ulma (Religious Scholars) from Malakand Division here at his office in Saidu Sharif.

Tributes were paid to the Ulema in the meeting who played a pivotal role in making the government initiatives a success and they were also given certificates of appreciation by the provincial government.

The ceremony was organized on the direction of the provincial government. A video link conference was also held at the provincial level in the presence of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr.

Kazim Niaz. On this occasion, all the Ulema from Malakand Division appreciated the goodwill and good initiatives of the government and assured full cooperation.

Hanifullah Bajaur, Maulvi Fazal Azeem Syed Sharif, Mufti Muhammad Yaseen Buner, Mufti Ziaullah Upper Dir, Mufti Muhammad Irshad Malakand, Maulana Javed, Maulana Habibullah Chitral Lower, Maulana Aminullah Dir Lower, Maulvi Rehmat Ali Said Sharif, Qari Mushtaq Shangla Ata-ur-Rehman Siddiqui Syed Sharif, Mufti Naseemullah, Maulana Hidayatullah and Maulvi Zafar Iqbal were also present.

Later, the commissioner thanked all the religious scholars and assured them of all possible cooperation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ulma Saidu Chitral Dir Malakand Shangla Buner Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

32 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

57 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 52,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmen ..

1 hour ago

District admin, GDA evacuates tourists in a joint ..

1 minute ago

Bolsonaro says he tested negative for COVID-19, tw ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.