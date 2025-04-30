Open Menu

Role Of Ulema Vital For Pakistan's Defense, Unity: Abdul Khabir Azad

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said on Wednesday that Pakistan is a great blessing of Allah Almighty, established through the sacrifices of millions of people.

Alongside the founders of Pakistan, religious scholars also played a significant role, and "today it is essential that we remember these sacrifices and contribute to the protection and progress of our beloved country".

Addressing National Unity Conference in Multan, the Maulana said "the presence of scholars from all schools of thought in today’s conference proves that the nation is united under the umbrella of national solidarity". He said: "Pakistan has come out of difficult times and is now moving towards prosperity; stability has been achieved through tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Army Chief."

He said that Pakistan’s "defence is in strong hands and it is our duty to strengthen it even more". He said when the enemies saw Pakistan advancing, they conspired against it, but by the grace of Allah, the nation remained united and defeated all hostile designs. Maulana Azad said that all terrorism incidents in Pakistan were orchestrated by India. He added that India repeatedly threatened Pakistan with water blockade and aggression, but the [Narendra] Modi government must remember that Pakistan is a nuclear power and its 250 million people are ready under the leadership of their commander to give a strong response to any aggression.

He said while Pakistan desired peace, if India dares to show aggression, the armed forces and the people of Pakistan would respond with full force. He stated that if the enemy would attack in 24 or 36 hours, Pakistan would retaliate in the same time-frame. The Maulana said that the Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) are yearning for freedom and that Pakistan stands with them in their struggle. He added that Pakistan’s bond with Al-Quds, the people of Palestine, and Gaza is based on the faith of “La Ilaha Illallah,” and that their pain is felt by every Pakistani.

In conclusion, he stressed that it was the duty of religious scholars to spread the message of unity and strengthen the country through constitutional supremacy. He said Pakistan is a united and strong nation, and its armed forces are fully capable of defending every inch of the homeland.

Ulema from all school of thought, regional police officer (RPO), commissioner Multan, deputy commissioners (DCs) of Vehari, Lodhran, Khanewal, Multan, CPO Multan and many other officials from different departments were also present.

