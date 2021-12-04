UrduPoint.com

Role Of Volunteers Important During Natural Calamities: CM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:36 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the role and services of voluntary organizations is very important during emergencies, earthquakes, floods and other natural calamities

In his message on the International Volunteer Day, he said that those who voluntarily help humanity in natural calamities without caring for their lives were heroes.

Volunteers help humanity in difficult situations regardless of their race or religion. Voluntary organizations, institutions and individuals play an exemplary role for society, he added.

Selfless service to the suffering humanity are the basic teachings of islam, he said and added that we should encourage all those who are engaged in such relief given activities and reaffirm to extend all possible support to humanitarian workers.

