RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan on the eve of the International women day being celebrated today said active participation of women is imperative for the country's development.

In his message, the Minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted due participation of women in social and economic activities of the country. "PTI government is making best efforts to empower women socially and economically", she said.

Islam has given women respect, dignity and the rights, which no other religion had ever given and the elements working against the development of women were negating teachings of islam.

He said, without education women could not play their role in any field, adding that women were playing significant role in different fields of life and their services had been recognized at international level. Women had also proved their potential in defence forces, he added.

Equal opportunities have been provided to women in practical life. That is why women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in all sphere of life.

Punjab government has earmarked Rs. 100 million to help survivors of acid attack victims and launched "Nai Zindgi" programme to rehabilitation them and help them come back towards life, he informed.