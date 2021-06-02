Role of women imperative in national development: Usman Dar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar said the present government has launched a massive drive to sensitize the university students about benefits of the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP), aimed at ensuring socio-economic empowerment of the youth through their skill development, financial inclusion, and civic and political engagement.

He was speaking at certificate awarding and cheque distribution ceremony under the Kamyab Jawan Program held here at the Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU).

Special Assistant to PM said that the women could reap benefits of the KJP as 25 per cent of the total allocation was allocated for them exclusively. The role of women to national development was crucial, he added.

SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan was keen to create massive employment opportunities for the youth, adding the government would make all-out efforts to empower them.

Government is providing easy loans and arranging training programmes for youth to make them self-sufficient rather than relying on the government to provide jobs.

They should start their businesses and produce jobs for others too, he said.

Addressing on the occasion, Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate Change said that Kamyab Jawan Program is Pakistan Government's flagship programme for youth employment which was launched after massive consultation with International and National youth experts from public and private sectors.

This program is based on principles of 3 E's (Employment, Education and Engagement).

Youth is our national asset and an agent for true change in Pakistan. She said that the solution to all the problems which we are facing now lies in getting education and being economically empowered. She urged students to hold this responsibility with conviction and grace and you are the bacon of light for others.

She has emphasized the importance of giving women a higher status in society and equal opportunities for education and employment and making them central in the national mainstream.

Dr. Saima Hamid , Vice Chancellor FJWU, in her welcoming address said that Prime Minister vision of 'Kamyab Jawan' Programme; is unique in its outlook offers multiple opportunities for enhancing the skills of youth under different categories such as Skill for All: Hunermand Pakistan' in which several categories have been defined.

She further added that Fatima Jinnah Women University is a proud partner of NAVTTC in conducting training related to Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, Advance Programming Machine Learning, System Development and Application.

She said that a total of 100 trainees were registered at FJWU and proudly announced that all the 80 trainees at FJWU, successfully passed the final examination and five have already started their own business.