(@FahadShabbir)

Women play a vital role in development of the country and their participation is very important in this regard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Women play a vital role in development of the country and their participation is very important in this regard.

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani said this during his visit to Government Fatima Jinnah Women College Chuna Mandi on Friday.

He said in all developed countries women played equal role to men, adding that students should take active part in the tree plantation campaign to make the provincial capital clean and green.