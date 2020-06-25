UrduPoint.com
Role Of Women In Democratic Governance Critical At All Levels

Thu 25th June 2020

Role of women in democratic governance critical at all levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC Munaza Hassan Thursday said that the role of women in democratic governance and sustainable development was critical in all processes and at all levels.

"In this regard the WPC is a cross-party forum and a nerve centre for women parliamentarians, and can contribute tremendously",she said in a statement issued here.

She said that government was keen to scale new heights in establishing effectual democratic values and good governance in the country.

Munaza Hassan said that WPC will work to enable women parliamentarians to optimally perform substantive and effective roles in the sustainable development of our beautiful nation.

She said that through this forum, regardless of our political affiliations, "we would like to join hands to give voice to our disadvantaged women, address their issues and empower them economically, socially and politically at all levels".

She said that "we will further strengthen our alliances with national and provincial women commissions, as well as civil society and key ministries and departments to achieve our mandate,".

