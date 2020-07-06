UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Role Of Women In Democratic Governance Critical At All Levels

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 01:02 PM

Role of women in democratic governance critical at all levels

The role of women in democratic governance and sustainable development is critical in all processes and at all levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The role of women in democratic governance and sustainable development is critical in all processes and at all levels. Secretary Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan said that "Our government is keen to scale new heights in establishing effectual democratic values and good governance in the country", said a statement.

She said that it is our belief that the importance of women in attainment of these goals cannot be underestimated. "In this regard the Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) is a cross-party forum and a nerve centre for women parliamentarians, and can contribute tremendously" she added.

She said that members of the WPC are keen to work together on key issues for the larger interest and benefit of vulnerable groups of our society. "Women parliamentarians are emerging politically stronger and more proactive" she said.

Related Topics

Women All Government

Recent Stories

Uzma Kardar will challenge removal of her membersh ..

19 minutes ago

Central Bank launches new &#039;Overnight Deposit ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistani Officials Negotiating to Receive $2Bln D ..

3 minutes ago

Two dacoits arrested after encounter

3 minutes ago

OIC Calls for Violence Reduction and Peace Efforts ..

39 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Resolutely Condemns Terror ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.