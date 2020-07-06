Role of women in democratic governance critical at all levels

The role of women in democratic governance and sustainable development is critical in all processes and at all levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The role of women in democratic governance and sustainable development is critical in all processes and at all levels. Secretary Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan said that "Our government is keen to scale new heights in establishing effectual democratic values and good governance in the country", said a statement.

She said that it is our belief that the importance of women in attainment of these goals cannot be underestimated. "In this regard the Women's Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) is a cross-party forum and a nerve centre for women parliamentarians, and can contribute tremendously" she added.

She said that members of the WPC are keen to work together on key issues for the larger interest and benefit of vulnerable groups of our society. "Women parliamentarians are emerging politically stronger and more proactive" she said.