Role of women in Hotel management, tourism promotion vital: Experts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A three-day workshop on "Development of Hospitality, Hotel Management and Tourism Industry through Women's academy" was organized by the College of Home Economics, University of Peshawar at Bara Gali Summer Camp, University of Peshawar here on Wednesday.

More than 70 teachers, students and Chairman of Community Research and Development Organization (CRDO) Imran Inam and his team participated in the event. Prof. Dr. Syeda Kaneez Fatima Haider was the special guest of the inaugural function.

On the second day of the workshop, PTI MNA Zali e Huma was the chief guest. Addressing the participants, she said that we have to work hard to meet the requirements of the present times of competitions where countries of the world earning more from tourism and Pakistan has the potential to explore, therefore, the role of women is vital.

"We need trained and skilled women and the aim and objective of the workshop was to feed and involve the women in this particular field so that Pakistan could be able to progress while exploring their tourism potential.

She said that it has become inevitable to keep pace with society step by step. She said that by being associated with this sector, they should play their role in the beautification of society by contributing to human civilization.

On this occasion, the special guest in her address to the participants said that if you work hard, you will go ahead, because without hard work no society will develop.

"Looking at the current situation, she said that the Corona epidemic has affected the whole world as well as the education and health and tourism sectors.

"That is why developed countries have also been affected," she said. On the closing day of the workshop, special guest Amna Sardar introduced the participants to her experiences in the field of hospitality and tourism and distributed prizes and certificates among the participants of the workshop. Dr. Farhat Shehzad, Principal, College of Home economics, was the chief organizer of the workshop. Lectures were given on various aspects regarding the top. The participants benefited immensely, in the workshop, the students also presented beautiful handicraft designs made by them. The experts also presented their research papers in the three-day workshop. College of Home Economics Principal Prof. Dr. Farhat Shehzad thanked the participants at the end and said that the Department of Home Economics which has already been introduced in the world as a regular educational program was initially considered as a domestic work but today, it has become a broader sector in which new angles are being explored, which is why this sector is now gaining importance and status globally. In this way, the workshop provides an opportunity for the students to learn as well as use their own abilities.