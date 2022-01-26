UrduPoint.com

Role Of Women Inevitable In Civilized Society's Construction: Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 06:38 PM

Prime Minister's aide on interfaith harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Wednesday said the role of women in the construction of a civilized society was inevitable

He was addressing a seminar for female on 'The Role of Aalimat in Creating Peace in the Society' organized by Shari'ah academy of International Islamic University Islamabad as a 'guest speaker'.

He was addressing a seminar for female on 'The Role of Aalimat in Creating Peace in the Society' organized by Shari'ah academy of International Islamic University Islamabad as a 'guest speaker'.

Ashrafi termed Hazrat Khadijaul Kubra as role model for women because she was the first lady who testified the Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him" as the Prophet of Allah Almighty.

He said there was no need for the women to be confined within the four walls of the house as Hazrat Khadijatul Kubra was a dominated figure in the business community of Makkah and the Holy Prophet happily tied the knot with her.

He urged the women to come ahead and prove your mettle in all spheres of life as neither islam forbid women from education nor trade.

Further shedding the light on the significance of women in the Islamic history, he said the four caliph of Islam Hazrat Abu Bakr, Umar, Usman and Ali used to consult with Syeda Fatima, Hafsa and Aysha over certain issues.

Ashrafi quoted a living example from his private persona of life and said my strength was my daughters.

He said at a certain juncture of his 37-year political and religious life, he wanted to leave all his activities but his daughters raised his morale saying they did not want to see him a coward man but a bold person.

He said, "Those words infused a new spirit in my life and today, what I am, it is because of my mother, wife and daughters," he added.

Ashrafi said the parents should not underestimate their daughters as they were being called 'Bushra' (good news) in the holy Quran. Moreover, Allah Almighty had revealed a complete chapter 'Suratul Nisa' about women in the divine command, he added.

