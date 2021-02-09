Role of women scientists against COVID-19 pandemic to be acknowledged

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :International Day of Women and Girls in Science will be marked across the globe including Pakistan on February 11 (Thursday) to pay tributes to the women scientists for their role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The day will be marked under this year's theme "Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19".

The day will be observed with a number of activities including seminars, conferences and discussion programmes mostly digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated the critical role of women researchers in different stages of the fight against the pandemic, from advancing the knowledge on the virus, to developing techniques for testing, and finally to creating the vaccine against the virus.

At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic also had a significant negative impact on women scientists, particularly affecting those at the early stages of their career, and thus contributing to widening the existing gender gap in science, and revealing the gender disparities in the scientific system, which need to be addressed by new policies, initiatives and mechanisms to support women and girls in science.

Women have been rendering remarkable services in every field of life however despite having immense capabilities, their reluctance to join the field of science puts question on the education system, which is unable to facilitate their participation in this field.

At present, less than 30 percent of researchers worldwide are women.

According to UNESCO data (2014 - 2016), only around 30 per cent of all female students select STEM-related fields in higher education.

Globally, female students' enrolment is particularly low in Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) (three per cent), natural science, mathematics and statistics (five per cent) and in engineering, manufacturing and construction (eight per cent).

Long-standing biases and gender stereotypes are steering girls and women away from science related fields.

As in the real world, the world on screen reflects similar biases-the 2015 Gender Bias Without Borders study by the Geena Davis Institute showed that of the onscreen characters with an identifiable STEM job, only 12 per cent were women.

Over the past 15 years, the global community has made a lot of effort in inspiring and engaging women and girls in science.

Yet women and girls continue to be excluded from participating fully in science.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution A/RES/70/212 declaring February 11 as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science to achieve full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls and further achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.