Role Of Working Class Important In National Development: CM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 07:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday said that the dream of development and prosperity cannot be realized without the protection and dignity of the working class in the society.

The role of the working class is of key importance in national development and prosperity.

We can achieve development goals only by ensuring the welfare of labor and working-class and the protection of their rights.

He said this in a message issued here on the occasion of the International Labor Day (May 1).

The Chief Minister said that International Labor Day highlights the greatness of labor and the importance of the working class in national development.

He said that the welfare and protection of workers are one of the priorities of any state because workers are the backbone of national development.

The role is valued because the workers put their blood and sweat together to provide the foundation for national development and prosperity, said the Chief Minister.

"This section deserves special attention not only from the government level but also from all the powerful sections and circles of the society".

"We all need to play our best role for the welfare of the working people and to solve the problems faced by them".

The stronger and more prosperous this class will result in a developed and prosperous nation, said Azam Khan.

On the occasion of International Labor Day, I pay tribute to the working class of the country for their important role in national construction and development and assure that the caretaker provincial government will take all possible measures for the welfare of the working class of the province.

