Role of working class is crucial in national development, prosperity, says CM KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The role of the working class is crucial in national development and prosperity and the dream of development and prosperity cannot be realized without protecting working class rights.

This is stated by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in a message on the occasion of International Labor Day here on Sunday. He said, May 01 highlights the importance and key role of the working class in national development.

The provincial government, he said, is taking concrete steps for the welfare of the working class and protection of their rights in the province as per its manifesto. The welfare of the workers and their protection are among the priorities of the provincial government, the Chief Minister said.

Effective laws are being enacted to ensure safety of workers, especially miners, Mahmood Khan said in his message. The provincial government, he said, has linked industrial training institutes and industries with each other and arranged for the training of trained personnel required for the industries.

He said, the provincial government is providing respectable and attractive employment opportunities for the working people.

He said, May 1, the International Workers' Day, reminds us of the sacrifices of the workers who laid down their lives for their rights. The day symbolizes the sanctity and dignity of labor and at the same time, it is an acknowledgment of the importance of workers for the economic growth of the country. Our religion emphasizes the principles of social justice and respect for rights of people, he said.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government is committed to improve the working and living conditions of workers and to supplement their welfare by providing better housing, education facilities and health cover for them and their families.