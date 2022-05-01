UrduPoint.com

Role Of Working Class Is Crucial In National Development, Prosperity, Says CM KP

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Role of working class is crucial in national development, prosperity, says CM KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The role of the working class is crucial in national development and prosperity and the dream of development and prosperity cannot be realized without protecting working class rights.

This is stated by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in a message on the occasion of International Labor Day here on Sunday. He said, May 01 highlights the importance and key role of the working class in national development.

The provincial government, he said, is taking concrete steps for the welfare of the working class and protection of their rights in the province as per its manifesto. The welfare of the workers and their protection are among the priorities of the provincial government, the Chief Minister said.

Effective laws are being enacted to ensure safety of workers, especially miners, Mahmood Khan said in his message. The provincial government, he said, has linked industrial training institutes and industries with each other and arranged for the training of trained personnel required for the industries.

He said, the provincial government is providing respectable and attractive employment opportunities for the working people.

He said, May 1, the International Workers' Day, reminds us of the sacrifices of the workers who laid down their lives for their rights. The day symbolizes the sanctity and dignity of labor and at the same time, it is an acknowledgment of the importance of workers for the economic growth of the country. Our religion emphasizes the principles of social justice and respect for rights of people, he said.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government is committed to improve the working and living conditions of workers and to supplement their welfare by providing better housing, education facilities and health cover for them and their families.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Same May Sunday Government Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

4 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

13 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

13 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

13 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.