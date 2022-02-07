Role of youth important for peace in society : Ejaz Alam Augustine

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Monday stressed on the importance of education for youth in order to discourage extremist mindset in society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Monday stressed on the importance of education for youth in order to discourage extremist mindset in society.

Addressing a press conference at Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR) along with religious leaders of Christian, Hindu and Sikh community, the minister said ,"Youth are real asset of Pakistan", adding that human resource development ,education and training needed utmost attention.

The minister said Punjab government has taken practical steps to promote interfaith harmony in the society,citing that last week was celebrated as 'International Interfaith Harmony Week' under which seminars, awareness sessions and programmers were organized with the help of youth. He said interfaith harmony was celebrated in 195 countries of the world, including Pakistan.

He said that the HR&MA department was engaging various others sectors including NGOs to promote tolerance, adding that in the last three and a half years record work was done by the government to sustain interfaith harmony.

Ejaz Aslam Augustine mentioned that Punjab was the first province to prepare an interfaith policy draft and it was appreciated by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The minister appreciated the role of the Youth Development Foundation,adding that it was important to engage youth for goals to promote peace and tolerance in the region.

The minister strongly condemned the killing of priest William Siraj in Peshawar and termed it a conspiracy against the country by anti-state elements. He said such elements which were attempting to spread unrest in society should be aware that all the religious minorities living in Pakistan stand united against extremism and terrorism.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Punjab Uzma Kardar, Archbishop Sebestian Sha, Sardar Garromit Singh, Roshni from Hindu Community, Shahid Rehmat, Head of Youth Development Foundation, Prof Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi and others were present.

App/adh-swf/