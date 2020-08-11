UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Role Of Youth Pivotal In Making Naya Pakistan: Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 10:12 PM

Role of youth pivotal in making Naya Pakistan: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the role of youth was pivotal in making Naya Pakistan as the present government was committed to empower them

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the role of youth was pivotal in making Naya Pakistan as the present government was committed to empower them.

In his message on World Youth day, the Chief Minister said that a major portion of the country's population consisted of youth and the government was determined to utilize it in right direction.

He expressed satisfaction that the Tiger Force was engaged in public service, adding that investment in youth was the priority of the government as it had a tremendous potential.

Pakistani youth had brought laurels home and the nation has attached many expectations to the youth.

The objectives of the Naya Pakistan would be achieved by providing resources and opportunities for the empowerment of the youth, the CM added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Punjab Naya Pakistan Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

44 minutes ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

50 minutes ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

59 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

2 hours ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth concur on three priorities as cornersto ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.