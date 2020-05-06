Role of youth to tackle COVID-19 figured during Ulasi Taroon online workshop

(@FahadShabbir)

The role of youth to tackle COVIC-19 figured prominently during the first round of Ulasi Taroon online workshops, organized by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) on the topic of Social Cohesion in COVID-19 Times and Role of Youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The role of youth to tackle COVIC-19 figured prominently during the first round of Ulasi Taroon online workshops, organized by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) on the topic of Social Cohesion in COVID-19 Times and Role of Youth.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the workshop was digitally attended by over 20 youth leaders from different public and private sector universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and held as part of the centre's efforts to continue to cultivate the young through online conduits for communication in the absence of physical platforms of youth engagement and development.

The participating youth leaders were of the view that COVID-19 needs to be taken much more seriously by the Pakistani society given its devastating human cost.

While it is important to avoid panic and stoking public fears, the state should utilize all available forms of media to sensitize the masses on the seriousness of the issue and create public awareness regarding the precautionary measures, as facts, not fear, will stop COVID-19.

"We can survive and respond to the social impact of COVID-19 through social cohesion".

While "we should fight this pandemic with courage and bravery, but not let go of wisdom and much needed precautions", it said.

There was a huge onus on the educated members of the society to stop the spread of misinformation and only share/ pass on the factual information as their opinion is valued more in the society and a small negligence on their part could have fatal repercussions.

The youth, even while staying at home, can continue to play their role to tackle COVID-19 by critical observation of the situation, dispelling the misinformation, defy and report the harmful practices that are jeopardizing the safety of the community at large.

The role of citizenry is at the core of COVID-19 response mechanism; manifest in the fact that only those countries have been able to control the COVID-19 outbreak where the citizens have complied with the governments' regulations and instructions for public movement and staying home.

This cultivates both rule of law and responsible citizenship in the unprecedented testing times.

It is time for the world to rethink its development priorities and military expenditure and already start allocating resources for strengthening health and other sectors of the society which are critical to the overall welfare of the population.

This paradigm change should also be reflected in the legislature through a policy making inclusive of the sundry and all needs of the citizens.

Responsible citizenry not only means to educate and aware the society on the fatal effects of novel coronavirus but also lead with inspiring examples of care, precautions, community focused efforts and volunteerism during these testing times.

Ms Shagufta Khalique, an educationist, noted that challenges must come but they were bound to bring along opportunities too.

These opportunities offer the potential avenues of youth participation in the community development and must be harnessed. Every crisis not only needs to be responded immediately but it should also be followed up with the efforts vital to future preparedness.

Given the increasing social and all other forms of (complex) interdependence in the post globalized era, not only we must formulate shared goals of social cohesion and development, but also respond to the local crises responsibly or it can have global consequences.

A huge chunk of population around the globe needs awareness and education about the COVID-19 and its precautionary measures, as an attempt to cultivate the role of public in curbing this pandemic.

Youth being themselves receptive to the new ideas, can play an effective and influential role during this unprecedented challenge.

Malik Mustafa, team leader, UlasiTaroon, noted that they must have different opinions and perceptions based on different backgrounds, but not limited to religion, gender, culture, language, education, experience.

Social cohesion demands not only accepting, but also respecting these differences and fostering mutual interactions to get to know each other better.

Such a communication is vital to social cohesion as it not only discards the differences but also shifts the focus from differences to commonalities; factors that unite us.

A negligence on the part of an individual can have serious consequences for all since the coronavirus has proven to be indiscriminate in terms of who it infects and where and when that happens.

This means an incredible onus to be cautious and keep our near and dear ones safe.