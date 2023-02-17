UrduPoint.com

Role To Be Played To Stabilize Prices Of Poultry Products: Masood Anwar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Role to be played to stabilize prices of poultry products: Masood Anwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Masood Anwar was fully active to review the reasons for surge in poultry products.

According to official sources here on Friday, the secretary visited private poultry farms and feed mills in the provincial capital.

He said "We will play our role in stabilizing prices of poultry products.

" He said that recommendations would be prepared for availability of raw material, quality control and reduction of prices with detail review of marketing system.

Masood Anwar said, "It is our mission to ensure provision of inexpensive protein to people with the support of poultry industry, Industries department and district administration."Lahore Division Director Dr Kanwar Muhammad Naeem was along with the secretary during the visit.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Visit Industry

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMOâ€™s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

1 hour ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

4 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in TÃ¼rkiye

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.