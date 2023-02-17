Role to be played to stabilize prices of poultry products: Masood Anwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Livestock Secretary Masood Anwar was fully active to review the reasons for surge in poultry products.

According to official sources here on Friday, the secretary visited private poultry farms and feed mills in the provincial capital.

He said "We will play our role in stabilizing prices of poultry products.

" He said that recommendations would be prepared for availability of raw material, quality control and reduction of prices with detail review of marketing system.

Masood Anwar said, "It is our mission to ensure provision of inexpensive protein to people with the support of poultry industry, Industries department and district administration."Lahore Division Director Dr Kanwar Muhammad Naeem was along with the secretary during the visit.