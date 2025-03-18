Open Menu

Roll Number Slips Dispatched To Private Students For Class 9 Exam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Roll number slips dispatched to private students for class 9 exam

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan has dispatched roll number slips to private candidates via registered post to their respective addresses to enable them appear in the upcoming annual 9th class examinations scheduled to begin from 25th of March, 2025.

The roll number slips of regular candidates have been uploaded on the web sites of their respective educational institutions, the BISE DG Khan spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Regular candidates can download their roll number slips from web site and get prints.

The spokesman stated that candidates who have been sent letters narrating objections raised by the board should respond to these objections immediately to avoid any problem at the time of examinations.

In case any private candidate does not receive a roll number slip by Mar 22, 2025, they should immediately contact BISE authorities or download the roll number slips from BISE DG Khan web site.

Recent Stories

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

1 hour ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

2 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

2 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

2 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

3 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan