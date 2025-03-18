Roll Number Slips Dispatched To Private Students For Class 9 Exam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 05:50 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Dera Ghazi Khan has dispatched roll number slips to private candidates via registered post to their respective addresses to enable them appear in the upcoming annual 9th class examinations scheduled to begin from 25th of March, 2025.
The roll number slips of regular candidates have been uploaded on the web sites of their respective educational institutions, the BISE DG Khan spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.
Regular candidates can download their roll number slips from web site and get prints.
The spokesman stated that candidates who have been sent letters narrating objections raised by the board should respond to these objections immediately to avoid any problem at the time of examinations.
In case any private candidate does not receive a roll number slip by Mar 22, 2025, they should immediately contact BISE authorities or download the roll number slips from BISE DG Khan web site.
