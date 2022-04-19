Roller skating goes vogue in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The scenic and carpeted smooth roads of Capital under the shadow of tall green trees have witnessed visible rise in youth doing roller skating on the thoroughfares and tourist spots to polish their skills.

Bilal Khan a skating coach, who runs a skating school at Hill View Park in Islamabad, told APP on Tuesday that trend of skating game had tremendously increased during the past few years in Islamabad as not only boys taking keen interest in game even the number of female skaters had been substantially increased.

"A number of boys and girls want to do roller skating, but all of them cannot afford skating shoes due to its high price as the new pair of quality skating shoes is being sold up to Rs25,000 in market. Most of the people buy used skating shoes that are being sold up to Rs10,000", he told.

Skating was a tough game that required enormous power in legs, he apprised while talking about the game and added that skating brought elasticity in body that helped a person to keep himself fit and fresh.

Zainab Abbas, a University student said that she had great interest in skating as she always wanted to become a world best skater since childhood.

"I am native of Peshawar, but living in Islamabad for higher education and fulfilling my dream of skating as roads of Islamabad provide best opportunity for this game", she added.

Shakeel Ahmad, a concerned parent regretted that the government had no interest providing adequate arenas to practice skating. Therefore, the youngsters were forced to practice on road which posed risk of serious road accidents, Ahmad said.

He urged the government to take practical measures to provide proper channel and platform to the talented youth of the Capital.