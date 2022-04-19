UrduPoint.com

Roller Skating Goes Vogue In Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Roller skating goes vogue in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The scenic and carpeted smooth roads of Capital under the shadow of tall green trees have witnessed visible rise in youth doing roller skating on the thoroughfares and tourist spots to polish their skills.

Bilal Khan a skating coach, who runs a skating school at Hill View Park in Islamabad, told APP on Tuesday that trend of skating game had tremendously increased during the past few years in Islamabad as not only boys taking keen interest in game even the number of female skaters had been substantially increased.

"A number of boys and girls want to do roller skating, but all of them cannot afford skating shoes due to its high price as the new pair of quality skating shoes is being sold up to Rs25,000 in market. Most of the people buy used skating shoes that are being sold up to Rs10,000", he told.

Skating was a tough game that required enormous power in legs, he apprised while talking about the game and added that skating brought elasticity in body that helped a person to keep himself fit and fresh.

Zainab Abbas, a University student said that she had great interest in skating as she always wanted to become a world best skater since childhood.

"I am native of Peshawar, but living in Islamabad for higher education and fulfilling my dream of skating as roads of Islamabad provide best opportunity for this game", she added.

Shakeel Ahmad, a concerned parent regretted that the government had no interest providing adequate arenas to practice skating. Therefore, the youngsters were forced to practice on road which posed risk of serious road accidents, Ahmad said.

He urged the government to take practical measures to provide proper channel and platform to the talented youth of the Capital.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar World Education Student Road Buy Price Market All Government Best Coach

Recent Stories

11 beggars caught in faisalabad

11 beggars caught in faisalabad

10 minutes ago
 Subsidized pesticides for growers

Subsidized pesticides for growers

10 minutes ago
 ACS orders to accomplish Nishtar-II project within ..

ACS orders to accomplish Nishtar-II project within current FY

10 minutes ago
 Three killed over property dispute

Three killed over property dispute

10 minutes ago
 Macron warned against complacency ahead of Le Pen ..

Macron warned against complacency ahead of Le Pen duel

13 minutes ago
 Shinwari Club off to flying start in Ramzan Footba ..

Shinwari Club off to flying start in Ramzan Football Challenge Cup-2022 in Kohat ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.