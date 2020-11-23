Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that the government in line of its vision of digital Pakistan was giving priority to the telecommunication sector issues particularly spectrum.

Addressing the Rolling Spectrum Strategy 2020-2023 launching ceremony held here Monday, the Minister said it is the major achievement of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication that it has finalized Rolling Spectrum Strategy in consultation with all the stakeholders, said a press release.

Efforts of the Ministry of IT, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Frequency Allocation board (FAB) are laudable, he added.

The minister said that Rolling Spectrum Strategy will be helpful to telecom companies for formulating their business plans. Rolling Spectrum Strategy will also become basis for the 5 G technology in the country, he said.

He said that steps are being taken for the promotion of IT and telecom sector in the country. He said that transparency is vital in the auction of spectrum.

Syed Amin Ul Haque said that provision of the broadband services in the country is the priority of the Ministry of IT.

It may be noted that the Rolling Spectrum Strategy provides a future roadmap for spectrum allocation as well as spectrum-related policy reviews that are anticipated to take place between 2020 and 2023.

The publication of the spectrum roadmap will help commercial operators with their network planning investments.

The strategy report discusses global trends around wireless communications, the challenges faced by spectrum managers and spectrum management needs to cope with these trends.

It stresses the requirement for Spectrum Sharing and Trading and adoption of Spectrum Pricing – Administrative Incentive Pricing (AIP) to promote efficient utilization of frequency spectrum.

The strategy discusses current utilization and future frequency spectrum outlook for mobile broadband services, broadcast services, fixed services, aeronautical and maritime services, public safety and land communication systems, satellite services and unlicensed bands for short range devices.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major Gen (R) Amir Azeem Bajwa and Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) were also present on the occasion.