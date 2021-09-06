Romania Evacuates 80 More Afghans From Kabul to Pakistan - Foreign Ministry

Romania helped another 80 citizens of Afghanistan to cross into Pakistan, bringing the toll of Afghan evacuees to 156, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Romania helped another 80 citizens of Afghanistan to cross into Pakistan, bringing the toll of Afghan evacuees to 156, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

"Another 80 Afghan citizens were successfully evacuated from Afghanistan by land, they are now safe in Pakistan. They were greeted by staff working at the Romanian embassy in Islamabad and were brought to a temporary accommodation facility until the completion of procedures that will allow for their transportation to Romania," the ministry said.

Romania continues to evacuate certain categories of Afghan refugees, including the military who used to serve in Romanian units, students with Romanian scholarships, journalists and human rights activists, as well as judges and their families.

The country has also evacuated 49 Romanian citizens and seven citizens of allied countries.

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group banned in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan. Despite assurances that local collaborators of US-led foreign troops will not be harmed, thousands of people have attempted to flee the country on foreign repatriation flights.