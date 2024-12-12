Romania Seeks To Further Strengthen Its Ties With Pakistan: Envoy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Romania's Ambassador-designate to Pakistan Dr. Dan Stoenescu said Romania values Pakistan as a key partner in South Asia and seeks to further strengthen this relationship.
Speaking at the cake-cutting ceremony to mark the 106th National Day celebrations here on Wednesday, he said that both Romania and Pakistan are committed to advancing their cooperation within the EU-Pakistan framework and on multilateral platforms like the United Nations.
Dr. Dan Stoenescu said this year Romania and Pakistan are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations and both countries are committed to strengthening their ties in various fields, adding that the two nations have nurtured a strong partnership marked by mutual respect and cooperation.
He said Romania celebrates its Great Union, a historical moment that laid the foundation for its national identity, unity, and vision, adding that the December 1, 1918 event remains a symbol of the country's determination to overcome challenges and build a shared future.
The Ambassador-designate said, on December 1, 2024, Romania marks 106 years since the Great Union of 1918, a milestone that continues to shape its identity and global outlook.
This anniversary not only honours the nation's history but also underscores its commitment to unity, resilience, and international cooperation, he added.
Among the dignitaries, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi was also present on the occasion.
Dr Dan Stoenescu said Romania’s foreign policy is anchored in European and transatlantic democratic values. As an active NATO member, the country contributes to Europe's security, particularly along the Black Sea and NATO's Eastern Flank. Romania also provides steadfast support to Ukraine, assisting its citizens and strengthening regional stability.
He also highlighted Romania’s role in the European Union, by promoting democratic values and economic growth. Supporting the EU accession processes for Moldova and Ukraine remains a priority. These efforts aim to enhance societal resilience and secure long-term stability. Romania also backs the European integration of Western Balkan countries, recognizing their strategic importance for Europe’s prosperity and security, he added.
