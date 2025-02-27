Romania Strengthens Ties With Pakistan, Opens Honorary Consulate In Peshawar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) In a significant move to bolster bilateral relations, Romania has inaugurated an Honorary Consulate in Peshawar, covering the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region.
The consulate was officially opened by Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Dan Stoenescu, in a ceremony attended by distinguished guests, government officials, and business leaders.
The new consulate aims to foster closer ties between Romania and Pakistan, particularly in sectors like trade, higher education, technology, and tourism.
Masood Ahmad Qazi, the newly appointed Honorary Consul, expressed his commitment to enhancing cooperation in business, education, and cultural exchanges between the two nations.
The Romanian Honorary Consulate in Peshawar will facilitate diplomatic and business interactions, providing support to Romanian companies looking to invest in KP and assisting Pakistani businesses seeking opportunities in Romania. This development is expected to play a pivotal role in furthering the longstanding friendship between the two countries.
