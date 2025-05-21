Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania Growth window at GIFT University Gujranwala

- Home
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 11:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Romania, Dr. Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, on Wednesday inaugurated the Pakistan-Romania Growth Window powered by Pakistan Romania business Council (PRBC) at GIFT University.
The Growth Window is designed to promote long-term partnerships between the two nations through multi-sector collaboration.
The Pakistan-Romania Growth Window aims to drive progress in education, research, socio-economic development, and community services by fostering institutional collaboration, cultural exchange, and people-to-people connectivity. By leveraging the strengths of both nations, the Growth Window seeks to create a brighter future for Pakistan and Romania.
The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of PRBC, and Ahmad Ikram Lone, President of the North Chapter of PRBC.
Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO of PRBC, said, "The Pakistan-Romania Growth Window is a dynamic platform that will increase collaboration and mutual understanding between Pakistan and Romania, ultimately driving growth and development in both countries."
The inauguration ceremony marked a new chapter in Pakistan-Romania relations, with both nations committed to advancing shared objectives and creating opportunities for mutual benefit.
