Open Menu

Romanian Ambassador Inaugurates Pakistan Romania Growth Window At GIFT University Gujranwala

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 11:47 PM

Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania Growth window at GIFT University Gujranwala

In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Romania, Dr. Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, on Wednesday inaugurated the Pakistan-Romania Growth Window powered by Pakistan Romania Business Council (PRBC) at GIFT University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Romania, Dr. Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, on Wednesday inaugurated the Pakistan-Romania Growth Window powered by Pakistan Romania business Council (PRBC) at GIFT University.

The Growth Window is designed to promote long-term partnerships between the two nations through multi-sector collaboration.

The Pakistan-Romania Growth Window aims to drive progress in education, research, socio-economic development, and community services by fostering institutional collaboration, cultural exchange, and people-to-people connectivity. By leveraging the strengths of both nations, the Growth Window seeks to create a brighter future for Pakistan and Romania.

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of PRBC, and Ahmad Ikram Lone, President of the North Chapter of PRBC.

Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO of PRBC, said, "The Pakistan-Romania Growth Window is a dynamic platform that will increase collaboration and mutual understanding between Pakistan and Romania, ultimately driving growth and development in both countries."

The inauguration ceremony marked a new chapter in Pakistan-Romania relations, with both nations committed to advancing shared objectives and creating opportunities for mutual benefit.

Recent Stories

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong strongly condemns ..

Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong strongly condemns terrorist attack in Balochist ..

2 minutes ago
 Diamer-Bhasha dam crucial for Pakistan's future: A ..

Diamer-Bhasha dam crucial for Pakistan's future: Ahsan Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to ..

CDA establishes state-of-the-art daycare center to support working parents

3 minutes ago
 Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania G ..

Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Pakistan Romania Growth window at GIFT Universit ..

3 minutes ago
 Leaders, change-makers join hands for women empowe ..

Leaders, change-makers join hands for women empowerment through SMEs

2 minutes ago
 Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradic ..

Nation stands resolute behind its forces to eradicate scourge of terrorism: Prim ..

4 minutes ago
CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security ..

CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium to review PSL security arrangements

4 minutes ago
 NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ w ..

NA body discusses Ministry of Water Resources’ working

4 minutes ago
 SAPM visits SECP

SAPM visits SECP

4 minutes ago
 Senate panel commends state media for countering I ..

Senate panel commends state media for countering Indian media's 'false propagand ..

5 minutes ago
 SECP ceases to guarantee business of united insura ..

SECP ceases to guarantee business of united insurance

4 minutes ago
 Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Regional Office No ..

Romanian Ambassador inaugurates Regional Office North Gujranwala

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan