Romanian ambassador meets Commissioner Gujranwala to discuss trade opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Romanian Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu on Wednesday met with Gujranwala Division Commissioner Syed Naveed Haider Shirazi to discuss bilateral trade opportunities.

The meeting, attended by key members of the Pakistan-Romania business Council (PRBC), focused on strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

The Ambassador highlighted the potential for cooperation between Romanian and Pakistani businesses, particularly in the SME sector, given Gujranwala's status as a hub for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Both parties expressed enthusiasm for exploring new opportunities for trade and investment, with the PRBC looking forward to working closely with the Romanian Embassy and the Gujranwala Division administration.