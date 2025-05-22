Open Menu

Romanian Ambassador Meets Sialkot Business Community Step Towards Trade Opportunities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Romanian Ambassador meets Sialkot business community step towards trade opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Romania Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Dan Stoenescu, on Thursday, met with Waseem Shahbaz, SVP of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), to discuss ways to enhance trade and economic cooperation between Romania and Pakistan.

The meeting aimed to explore potential areas of collaboration and identify opportunities for mutual benefit, particularly in Sialkot's renowned sectors of surgical instruments and sports goods.

The meeting marked a significant step towards strengthening economic ties between Romania and Pakistan's business community.

Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of the Pakistan-Romania Business Council (PRBC), Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO of PRBC, and Ahmad Ikram Lone, President of the North Chapter of PRBC, were also present at the meeting.

Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO of PRBC, said, "This meeting has opened new avenues for trade and investment between Romania and Pakistan, and we are excited to work together, especially in Sialkot's key sectors of surgical instruments and sports goods."

