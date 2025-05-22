Romanian Ambassador, PRBC inaugurate regional Sialkot office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Romania Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Dan Stoenescu and the Pakistan-Romania business Council (PRBC) on Thursday inaugurated Regional Office Sialkot.

The office aims to strengthen economic ties and bilateral trade between Romania and Pakistan.

Key officials, including Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman of PRBC, Atif Farooqi, Advisor and COO of PRBC, and Ahmad Ikram Lone, attended the inauguration ceremony.

Atif Farooqi highlighted the significance of the new office, stating that it will increase outreach in Sialkot and enhance the ability to promote trade and investment between Romania and Pakistan.

Tahir Nadeem, PRBC Regional Lead Sialkot, will oversee the office's operations.