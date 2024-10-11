Romanian Charge De Affairs, MD APP Discuss Cooperation Between Official News Agencies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 08:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Romanian Charge de Affairs in Pakistan Eduard Robert Friday called on the Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan(APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi and discussed cooperation between the official news agencies of the two countries.
The Charge de Affairs was keen to enhance cooperation between the two countries on multiple fronts including education, culture, tourism and labour in several fields and also the news exchange agreement between Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) and Algerpress.
Eduard said its an era of information technology and both the official news agencies should cooperate on exchange of news and information.
He highlighted that both the countries have much more to share with each other, especially to enhance people to people contacts.
He said communication linkages between the two countries would pave way for future contacts including media, cultural, business, tourism, energy and others sectors for bringing the two nations more closer.
Managing Director APP assured the Romanian diplomat that signing of Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of news would be expedited for benefits of people of the two countries.
Romanian Head of Consular section, Christian Stelian Coroma, on this occasion, said that we are ready to assist Pakistani youth in education sector as it cost much lower than other countries with provision of quality education and many universities are offering multiple courses with scholarships.
He also highlighted provision of work permits from Romanians companies to the unskilled Pakistani workers in different categories and we are ready to equip them better life style.
Director International News and Diplomatic Affairs APP Muhammad Ilyas khan, Deputy Director Diplomatic and Global Affairs APP were present in the meeting.
MD APP also presented souvenir both Romanian officials on the occasion.
