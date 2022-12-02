Romanian embassy celebrates 104th national day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Romanian Ambassador to Pakistan Niculaie Goia has said that Pakistan and Romania were enjoying cordial relations on trade, investments, technology, and many others areas with mutual collaboration.

The Ambassador expressed these views while addressing to mark the 104th National Day of Romania (December 1) organized by the Romania Embassy here in a local hotel.

During the event, the stage was shared among diplomats, charge de-affairs, and representatives of the international organizations who were invited to Romanian national day celebrations.

The ceremony was specially attended by Advisor to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shazain Bugti and Romanian Council General in Karachi Tariq Saud and in Lahore Faiq Javaid were also present in cake cutting ceremony on Romanian national day.

Ambassador said the economic and trade volume between the two countries significantly enhanced and there was much more capability to increase the volume in different fields, in the future he further said needed to focus on more options as the volume is less than the capabilities both nations have.

He said our country was ready to deepen relations in various sectors and also eager to get the benefit of the relationship with Pakistan, as this year both countries were cutting the cake of their fruitful diplomatic relations.

He vowed to cooperate in the agriculture sector and the Pakistani business community has a lot of chances in Romania.