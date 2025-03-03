Open Menu

Romanian Embassy, PNCA Collaborate To Bring Opera Singing Courses To Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Embassy of Romania, in partnership with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), is launching opera singing courses in Islamabad, starting April 9, 2025.

This initiative aims to promote Romanian culture and foster artistic exchange between the two nations.

Renowned Romanian soprano and opera singer, Georgiana Costea-Gluga, will conduct the sessions twice a week, on Wednesdays and Fridays, from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM at the PNCA premises in F-5/1, Islamabad. The courses are open to individuals aged 14 and above, with participants under 14 focusing on basic technique elements.

This program offers a unique opportunity for vocalists to explore the depths of musical expression, combining classical singing techniques with grand theatrical productions.

Under Ms Costea-Gluga's guidance, participants will delve into the fundamentals of opera, enhancing their vocal abilities and stage presence.

The PNCA, established in 1973, continues to serve as a premier institution fostering cultural enrichment in Pakistan. This initiative aligns with the PNCA's mission to promote artistic activities across various forms, including visual and performing arts.

The Embassy of Romania's initiative promotes Romanian culture through canto classes, introducing Pakistani students to Romania's rich musical heritage. This program strengthens cultural ties between the two nations and offers valuable insights into the operatic world.

