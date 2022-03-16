UrduPoint.com

Romanian Envoy Calls On Advisor To PM On OP&HRD Ayub Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 03:38 PM

Romanian envoy calls on Advisor to PM on OP&HRD Ayub Afridi

Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan,Nicolae Goia called on Advisor to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Muhammad Ayub Afridi to discuss ways to boost legal migration of skilled and un-skilled workers

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022) Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan,Nicolae Goia called on Advisor to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Muhammad Ayub Afridi to discuss ways to boost legal migration of skilled and un-skilled workers.

The Ambassador expressed his concerns regarding conditions of Overseas Pakistanis, especially that of unskilled labour, in Romania, said a press release here on Wednesday.

He told the Advisor that he is confident of the quality of Pakistani workers in Romania and their assimilation in the society.

He was of the view that legal migration with further trainings to the workers would boost relationship between both countries.

The Advisor, in response, urged close coordination between relevant officials of both the countries regarding data sharing of migrant workers in order to ensure protection of migrant workers before and after departure to Romania.

Open visa should be discouraged in order to promote safe, legal and orderly migration to curb illegal channels of migration. The Ambassador assured that his government and the embassy is ready to welcome more workers from Pakistan under the country's policy of taking non-EU migrants.

Muhammad Ayub Afridi, Advisor to PM on OP&HRD thanked the Ambassador of Romania for his gesture and assured him of continued coordination and enhanced cooperation for export of Pakistani workers to Romania.

>