Romanian envoy calls on Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Ambassador of Romania Mr. Dan Stoenescu, called on Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif here Thursday.

The meeting focused on the decades-old relations between Pakistan and Romania, which this year mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, said a press release.

The Defence Minister underscored the importance of Romania as a valued member of the European Union and highlighted its potential for building stronger defence relations with Pakistan.

He appreciated Romania’s participation in multinational military exercises organized by Pakistan, noting that such engagements reflect the shared commitment to peace and stability.

Both sides agreed on the need to enhance collaboration in the defence sector, including strengthening ties with Romanian defence forces, fostering regular exchanges of experts, and expanding interaction between defence personnel.

The Romanian Ambassador acknowledged Pakistan’s significant role as a strong regional player contributing to peace and stability, and expressed Romania’s readiness to further broaden bilateral cooperation.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of mutual commitment to maintain regular dialogue, visits, and exchanges, reflecting the growing partnership between Pakistan and Romania.