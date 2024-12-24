Romanian Naval Chief Visits Newly Commissioned PNS Yamama
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 10:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, visited the newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yamama at Constanta Port, Romania.
The dignitary was given a detailed briefing on the ship’s capabilities.PNS Yamama is the last of four Offshore Patrol Vessels built for Pakistan Navy by DAMEN Shipyards, Galati, Romania, said a new release by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Tuesday.
These versatile, high-tech, and state-of-the-art platforms are designed to operate in contested maritime environments and are equipped to project deterrence across all domains of warfare.
After its commissioning on 17 December 2024, PNS Yamama conducted its maiden Passage Exercise with a Romanian Navy ship to commence its operational readiness at sea.
Earlier, Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, called on Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, in Bucharest. During their interaction, matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed.
Both Flag Officers expressed satisfaction with the growing ties between the two navies and pledged to continue strengthening the existing level of cooperation in operations and training.
