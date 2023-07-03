Open Menu

Romi Demands Charter Of Economic Plan For Progress, Prosperity

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Renowned industrial Khawaja Jalaluddin Romi demanded all political parties and other stakeholders to sit together and made a ten-year charter of the economic plan in order to put the country on the path to progress and prosperity.

They should also devise a comprehensive strategy for the success of the charter of the economy plan.

He expressed these views while talking to media men here on Monday.

Jalaluddin Romi hailed the incumbent government over the staff-level standby agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said that the agreement would help to accelerate business activities besides this the government has also got an opportunity to do reforms regarding the restoration of the economy on a sustainable basis.

Romi also thanked Pakistan's friendly countries on behalf of the entire nation for their efforts related to the agreement.

He said, "The current agreement with the IMF will also improve the value of the rupee against the Dollar and restore the confidence of domestic and foreign investors which would lead to an increase in economic activities.

It was a dire need to pay focus on the agriculture and industrial sectors to boost the country's economy.

He said that huge foreign exchange spent on food could be saved by equipping growers with modern technology and incentives.

